JAMB remits N15.6 billion in less than two years

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board JAMB says cumulatively and technically, it has remitted a total of N15.6 billion in less than two years to the Federal Government.

The head, media and information of JAMB Fabian Benjamin while making the disclosure to NAN in Lagos over the weekend said however, government in its magnanimity, graciously directed that it remits about N5.6 billion and use the balance for restructuring of the board’s headquarters to meet up with its international status.

“We, therefore, want to appreciate the governing board of JAMB led by Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe for the tremendous support in ensuring that the current administration’s vision of transparency and accountability as fully embraced by JAMB is sustained.

“The Ndukwe-led board had, within its short period of inauguration, contributed immensely in some ground breaking innovations.

“One of such innovations is the quick remittance of the 2018 surplus. Whatever candidates pay for JAMB’s examination is a trust and must be accounted for.

“The board, though not a revenue generating agency, will continue to be judicious with resources at its disposal.

“Cumulatively and technically, the board had remitted a total of N15.6 billion in less than two years.

“The board is thinking of how to ensure that candidates benefitted from the surplus,” he said.

He said the board was currently looking at a number of ways to enhance the conduct of the examination where candidates will benefit by way of conducive environment in writing the examination.

He added that the board was also looking at putting more mechanism in place that will ensure absolute equity and fairness in the selection of candidates through enhanced technology as currently being done by the Central Admission Process Selection (CAPS).

