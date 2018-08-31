JAMB to adopt new methods for UTME

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it is planning to adopt a new methodology in conducting the 2019 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) for candidates with visual, speech and hearing impairments.

Professor Peter Okebukola, Chairman of the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group made the disclosure after a meeting with JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede yesterday.

“We are here to get the directive of JAMB on the new methodology for implementing UTME 2019 for blind candidates. Our previous methodology depends on what the candidates are used to such as the Braille and laptops. And so we want improve on the administration of test for blind candidates,” he said.

He said the group which handled blind and visually inspired candidates was directed by the registrar to include those with speech and hearing impairments.

