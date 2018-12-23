January 8th Set Aside For Nationwide Protest To Demand New Minimum Wage – NLC Says

Share this post:









The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has set aside January 8th 2019 for the mother of all protest to press home their demand for a new minimum wage. The labour unions reached this agreement after a national executive council meeting which held in Abuja yesterday December 21st.

Recall that the labour unions and the government, both state and Federal, have been at loggerheads. The union is demanding that the wage be increased to N30, 000 but the state government insist they can afford N22,500.

NLC says the January 8th protest would be to express anger and dissatisfaction.

“The protest is to express anger and total dissatisfaction over the delay by the federal government in transmitting, enacting and implementing the new national minimum wage of N30,000. The NEC-in-Session approved that the protests should hold in all state capitals and the Federal Capital Territory Abuja on January 8, 2019. The NEC mandates all industrial unions and state councils to fully mobilise workers and coordinate with other labour unions for this mother-of-all protest.” he said

