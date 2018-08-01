Jigawa state ready to export goats to Kuwaiti and other Arab countries – Governor

The Governor of Jigawa state, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar has revealed that the state is set to start exportation of goats to Kuwait and other Arab countries.

It would be recalled that the Jigawa state government had distributed over 600 goats to 220 women in 2016 for its goats multiplication farming programme.

The governor was speaking at a seminar titled “Validation Workshop on Capacity Gaps for Implementing Holistic Empowerment for Livelihood Programme (HELP)”

“As soon as we have enough of these goats we will export them to Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, just to mention a few. In Jigawa we have been able to produce large number of goats after distributing 3 goats each to over 600 women. Now we have large number of goats which in the next few months or years we will be able to export the necessary requirements to Kuwait.

“For you to know how serious we take agriculture in Jigawa, we discuss it every Monday at council meeting.” He said.

