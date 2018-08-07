Just In: Osinbajo fires DSS boss

Acting President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has fired the Director General of the Department of State Service DSS Mallam Lawal Musa Daura.

This was contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity on Tuesday and is with immediate effect.

Daura is expected to hand over to the most senior officer of the State Security Service until further notice.

