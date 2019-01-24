Kayode Ogundamisi Makes Jest Of Oby Ezekwesili For Withdrawing From Presidential Race
3 hours ago
Kayode Ogundamisi has mocked Oby Ezekwesili after she stepped down from the presidential race to form a coalition.
Reacting to the news of Ezekwesili’s withdrawal, Ogundamisi, said:
“@obyezeks started with @BBOG_Nigeria then sidestep into @RedCardMng
then moved into CUPP abi na CUP, Then became inspirator in chief and umpire for new generation Presidential candidates, after supervising internal elections, she herself emerged as a candidate and now MELTED.”
