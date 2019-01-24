Nigeria Today

Home >> News >> Kayode Ogundamisi Makes Jest Of Oby Ezekwesili For Withdrawing From Presidential Race

Kayode Ogundamisi Makes Jest Of Oby Ezekwesili For Withdrawing From Presidential Race

Kayode Ogundamisi has mocked Oby Ezekwesili after she stepped down from the presidential race to form a coalition.

Reacting to the news of Ezekwesili’s withdrawal, Ogundamisi, said:

“@obyezeks started with @BBOG_Nigeria then sidestep into @RedCardMng

then moved into CUPP abi na CUP, Then became inspirator in chief and umpire for new generation Presidential candidates, after supervising internal elections, she herself emerged as a candidate and now MELTED.”

 

