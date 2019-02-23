Kelly Knight Craft Is The New President Trump UN Ambassador Nominee To Replace Nikki Hailey

Share this post:









President Donald Trump has announced that he plans to nominate Kelly Knight Craft for the country’s vacant post of United Nations envoy.

Ms. Knight Craft is currently the US ambassador to Canada, she will replace Nikki Haley, who resigned last year.

In two tweets announcing her nomination, the president congratulated her and said she had done an “outstanding job” in her current role.

‘I am pleased to announce that Kelly Knight Craft, our current Ambassador to Canada, is being nominated to be United States Ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly has done an outstanding job representing our Nation and I have no doubt that, under her leadership, our Country will be represented at the highest level. Congratulations to Kelly and her entire family’ Trump tweeted,

Trump’s first pick, Heather Nauert, withdrew her candidacy last week after the former Fox News presenter said she made the decision for family reasons after a “gruelling” two months in the spotlight.

