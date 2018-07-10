Kemi Adeosun ignores certificate forgery scandal, meets with IMF officials (PHOTOS)

The minister of finance, Kemi Adeosun continues to keep mute on the ongoing certificate forgery scandal surrounding her NYSC exemption certificate on Monday as she met with officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Debt Management Office (DMO).

Since the news broke that the Minister’s allegedly forged a National Youth Service Corps exemption certificate, sh eis yet to either affirm or deny it.

Nigerians on social media have been calling on the minister to speak on the scandal.

See Photos of her meeting:

