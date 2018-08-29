Kwankwaso takes Presidential declaration to Chida Hotel, Abuja

A People’s Democratic Party PDP presidential aspirant Rabiu Kwankwaso has gone ahead to declare his presidential intention for the 2019 presidential elections after been denied the use of the popular Eagle Square in Abuja.

The declaration at the Eagle square which was turned down at the last minute after approval had been given irked some Nigerians across the political sphere.

The teeming supporters of the former Kano state governor were seen in their traditional red caps across the city.

Details later

