Lai Mohammed and Garba Shehu are the human manifestation of Fake News – Reno Omokri

Former Presidential Spokesperson, Reno Omokri has described the Minister of Information Lai Mohammed and the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and publicity, Garba Shehu as the human manifestation of Fake News.

In a statement on Twitter, Reno disclosed that Fake news would have been in a relationship with two of them if it were to have a profile on Facebook.

“If #FakeNews had a @facebook profile, under relationship status it will read ‘In a relationship with Lai Mohammed and @Garshehu’. The two of them are the human manifestation of Fake News. Especially Garba Shehu who said ‘Buhari has exceeded his promise to Nigerians” he tweeted

“Yesterday, Lai Mohammed complained about #FakeNews and today he says ”FG has no hand in the calls for Saraki’s resignation or impeachment”. Make up your mind Lai. You either hate fake news or you date fake news. Right now, you are dating FAKE NEWS!

