Largest Church Auditorium In The World Dedicated In Abuja (Photos)

The Christian community in Nigeria was in a joys mood yesterday as the largest church auditorium in the world was dedicated in Abuja.

The church building is owned by Dunamis International Gospel Center, has a 100,000 seater capacity building. It beats the Winners Chapel building in Ota which is 50, 000 seater.

Guests at the dedication include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Dino Melaye, Akwa Ibom state governor Emmanuel Udom, Benue state governor Samuel Ortom, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor E.A Adeboye and many others.

