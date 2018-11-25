Nigeria Today

Largest Church Auditorium In The World Dedicated In Abuja (Photos)

7 hours ago
The Christian community in Nigeria was in a joys mood yesterday as the largest church auditorium in the world was dedicated in Abuja.

The church building  is owned by Dunamis International Gospel Center, has a 100,000 seater capacity building. It beats the Winners Chapel building in Ota which is 50, 000 seater.

Guests at the dedication include Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Speaker Yakubu Dogara, Ex president Goodluck Jonathan, Dino Melaye, Akwa Ibom state governor Emmanuel Udom, Benue state governor Samuel Ortom, Bishop David Oyedepo, Pastor E.A Adeboye and many others.

See more photos below

 

