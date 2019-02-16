Nigeria Today

Make-Up Artist, Buntricia Bastian, Dies From Cancer

1 hour ago
About 9-months ago, June 2018 to be precise Buntricia Bastian, an international makeup artist said her final goodbyes on Instagram as her health deteriorated.

 She, however, fought on, got better at some point but eventually died this morning February 15th. Her daughter, Roxanne Nicole Crayton confirmed her death in an Instagram video saying, ‘today at 9:45 am, my mother passed away’.

 May her gentle soul rest in peace!

