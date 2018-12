Share this post:









Yesterday, a Benue State man known as Ajingir Tsa had his dying wish fulfiled as he was buried with bed instead of a coffin.

An eye witness who was present at the burial wrote, ‘history was made today at Mbabu, Shangev-tiev in Konshisha local government area as late Ajingir Tsa goes home as he refused to be buried in a coffin’.

