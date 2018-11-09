Man Lends Out His Generator To UCTH For Use In Child’s Treatment (Photos)

A Twitter user whose son underwent a phototherapy after being diagnosed of Jaundice at birth, had to offer his generator to University of Calabar Teaching Hospital so that his child could be treated.

The man who shared a photo of his generator powering the treatment centre where his child was being treated at UCTH, wrote:-

Had to bring a generator to the hospital(UCTH) as an alternative power source when my son was undergoing phototherapy after being diagnosed of jaundice at birth.

My brother it has gone beyond APC/PDP, have we bothered to look at the heads of this hospitals, even when the little resources comes into their cofers they think of self first. Something as simple as provision of reagents in labs na wahala.CMD’s and board members collude.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 11 times, 1 visits today)