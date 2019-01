Share this post:









Many people are feared dead and properties worth millions of Naira are said to have been destroyed after a tanker laden with Petrol, exploded in front of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Edo state, on Friday morning, January 25.

Efforts are underway to bring the fire under control.

