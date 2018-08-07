Nigeria Today

Matthew Seiyefa from Bayelsa appointed acting DG of DSS

46 mins ago

Following the sacking of Mallam Lawal Musa Daura as the  Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) by the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, Matthew Seiyefa, a director of the DSS from Bayelsa state has been appointed as the director-general.

The announcement was made via the official twitter handle of the president. See:

