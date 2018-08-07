Matthew Seiyefa from Bayelsa appointed acting DG of DSS

Following the sacking of Mallam Lawal Musa Daura as the Director General of the Department of State Service (DSS) by the acting president, Yemi Osinbajo, Matthew Seiyefa, a director of the DSS from Bayelsa state has been appointed as the director-general.

The announcement was made via the official twitter handle of the president. See:

UPDATE: Matthew B. Seiyefa, the most senior Director in the Department of State Services (DSS), will act as Director-General until further notice. https://t.co/n3ORJwuCsT — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) August 7, 2018

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 15 times, 1 visits today)