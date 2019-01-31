MC Oluomo Back In Nigeria After Undergoing Medical Treatment In The US

Share this post:









Chieftain of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya a.k.a MC Oluomo is back in Nigeria after travelling to the United States of America, few weeks back for medical reasons.

Oluomo traveled to the US after being discharged from Eko hospital following an attack on him at an All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ikeja on January 8 where he was stabbed in the neck and stomach.

He returned to Lagos yesterday after been declared fit and okay by his doctors.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 18 times, 18 visits today)