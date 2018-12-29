Nigeria Today

Media Personality, Nathaniel Adejoh, Dies At 33

4 hours ago
Media personality, Nathaniel Adejoh, has died. Nathan who is from Kogi state, died on Monday December 24th after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment.

Nathan who got married to his pretty wife, Rachel, in April 2018, was 33 years old.

His friends and family had a candle light for him on Friday, December 28th. His remains will be buried on Saturday December 29

His friends have taken to social media to mourn him. See below.

