Media Personality, Nathaniel Adejoh, Dies At 33

Media personality, Nathaniel Adejoh, has died. Nathan who is from Kogi state, died on Monday December 24th after a long battle with an undisclosed ailment.

Nathan who got married to his pretty wife, Rachel, in April 2018, was 33 years old.

His friends and family had a candle light for him on Friday, December 28th. His remains will be buried on Saturday December 29

His friends have taken to social media to mourn him. See below.

