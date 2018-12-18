Meghan Markle’s Half-Sister, Samantha, Portrays Royal Christmas Card As ‘Sad’ And ‘Rude’

Share this post:









Samantha Markle has branded the Christmas card photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry “sad” and “rude.”

Her comments came after the 34-year-old Duke and 37-year-old Duchess of Sussex released their Christmas card on Friday and It features a photo in which they are outside Windsor Castle on the night of their May 19th wedding, with their backs to the camera and their arms around each other as fireworks light up the sky.

Meghan’s half-sister claimed that it was “rude” of the royals to use one in which they’re not facing the camera. “Interesting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their backs turned,” Samantha tweeted from her private account.

She later extended her criticism of the photo and lashed out at those who didn’t agree with her. “It’s incredibly rude to turn your back in a Christmas photo that is meant to share warmth and good wishes with the world. Those that criticize me for pointing out the truth, need to get that brown stuff off their noses. I hear the world’s smallest violin playing” Samantha said.

Meghan and her half-sister have had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and Samantha was reportedly barred from Kensington Palace. The two haven’t spoken for 10 years.

