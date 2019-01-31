Minimum Wage: Labour Eagerly Awaits For Senate Approval As Reps Approve ₦30,000

Share this post:









The legislative backing over the battle for the actualisation of ₦30,000 new minimum wage by Organised Labour, has been given a major boost after members of the House of Representatives, at their Tuesday sitting set the new National Minimum Wage as ₦30,000.

Labour will now shift its battle and lobby to the Senate for it to concur with the House of Representatives.

Once the Senate passes the ₦30,000 minimum wage Act into law, both chambers will harmonise if there are differences before returning the act to the president for assent.

Recall that members of the House reached the decision on the ₦30,000 a day after conducting a public hearing on the bill for a new national minimum wage.

