Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Minimum Wage: Labour Eagerly Awaits For Senate Approval As Reps Approve ₦30,000

Minimum Wage: Labour Eagerly Awaits For Senate Approval As Reps Approve ₦30,000

6 hours ago
Share this post:

The legislative backing over the battle for the actualisation of ₦30,000 new minimum wage by Organised Labour, has been given a major boost after members of the House of Representatives, at their Tuesday sitting set the new National Minimum Wage as ₦30,000.

Labour will now shift its battle and lobby to the Senate for it to concur with the House of Representatives.

Once the Senate passes the ₦30,000 minimum wage Act into law, both chambers will harmonise if there are differences before returning the act to the president for assent.

Recall that members of the House reached the decision on the ₦30,000 a day after conducting a public hearing on the bill for a new national minimum wage.

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 400 times, 400 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh