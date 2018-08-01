Nigeria Today

Minister of Women Affairs Aisha Alhassan resigns

39 mins ago
I have the right to choose who becomes the APC chairman - Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs Hajia Aisha Alhassan has resigned her appointment as minister.

Alhassan it was gathered resigned in order to pursue her governorship ambition, she was the candidate of the APC in the 2015 governorship election and lost.

In a receipt of her resignation letter, President Muhammadu Buhari thanked her on behalf of the Federal Executive Council and Nigerians.

“As you are aware I am totally committed to free and fair elections. Our policy is to support all APC candidates. I wish you well in your ambition to be governor of your state. Rest assured that all security agencies as well as INEC will have my full support to conduct free, fair and transparent elections in 2019,” Buhari’s acceptance letter read in part.

