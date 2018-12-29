Missing Nigerian Student in Canada Found Dead One Month After

Share this post:









A missing Nigerian student in Canada has been found dead in. Promise Chukwudum was found dead over a month after he went missing.

Police found his corpse in a creek area behind the Shell gas station on the corner of Sherwood Drive and McIntosh Street, at about 4:45 p.m. on December 21, 2018.

The 19-year-old was a Computer Science student at the University of Regina and rugby player. He went missing in the early hours of November 17. The police said there was no indication Chukwudum’s death was a result of criminal act.

The Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service are conducting a death investigation to fully understand the circumstances of his death.

As of Dec. 10, police said they had to consider the possibility that he may have sought shelter somewhere from the cold, because the night he disappeared, the temperatures dipped below -20 C.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)