The man in the picture above is identified as Mukaila Jimoh and he is missing. He was last seen on Monday, November 19.

Jimoh, 55 years, was said to have left his house in Ijora Amukoko on Monday evening but never returned home.

Anyone with valuable information should contact: 08063826000,08052059251,08098059251.

