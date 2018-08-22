Miyetti Allah to Saraki: Resign now or we force you out

The leadership of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association has called on Senate President Bukola Saraki to immediately resign his position as president of the senate or they will have no choice to force him out.

Alhaji Garus Gololo, the national coordinator of the association in Benue State while speaking to newsmen yesterday in Makurdi the Benue state capital said the association was tired of Saraki’ s style of leadership at the National Assembly.

“It is on this note that we are saying that Saraki ought not to be in office again as Senate President, more so , Saraki has failed to coordinate and organise the National Assembly to offer quality legislation that Nigerians need .

“Nigerians are in dire need of people that have the interest of the masses. Miyetti Allah is looking for a leader that would preside over the affairs of the Senate with ultimate respect for the executive and the judiciary, not someone like Senator Saraki that would always scheme to outdo the Presidency.

“We are now tired of Saraki’ s style of leadership at the National Assembly.

“Therefore, we are now warning him to honourably resign his position as president of the Senate or we will force him out”, Gololo said.

