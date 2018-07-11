MoU by parties to oust Buhari not a merger – Labour Party

The National Chairman of the Labour Party Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam has described the recent signing of memorandum of understanding by about 40 political parties as just a coalition of parties with similar goals and interests and not a merger into a new political party as widely speculated.

Speaking yesterday to journalists in Abuja, the intention of the Coalition of Political Parties CUPP is one; which is taking the presidency from President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nigerians should be assured that the people of goodwill are coming together now to salvage the situation from the way it is.

”Why it will be different is that all of us who are coming together now have the basic interest at heart and we cut across every segment of Nigerian society. The coalition is meant for the Presidency and not for any other position.

“Now Nigerians are suffering from poverty, penury, and want. People can no longer feed themselves, children can no longer go to schools; hospitals are no longer functional.

“So, the change which APC said they are bringing to Nigeria, we have not been able to see it,” he said.

