Mum Who Swapped Husbands With Her Friend Admits It Is An Utter Failure

A mum-of-two decided to swap husbands with her friend/neighbour back in the 1970s but the swap didn’t end as planned and she has now told of how it ruined her marriage, family, and life.

Kay Moriarty had come up with the idea to ‘swap husbands’ with her friend and neighbour after reading about it in a self-help book.

Kay and her husband Robert (not real name) had two kids – a boy and a girl – but Kay, who met her husband when she was 19 and he was 23, said she had no sexual chemistry with him and she longed for a night of passion with another man

The retired secretary, from Birchington-on-Sea in Kent, England, suggested the idea of a ‘husband swap’ to her next-door neighbour, Rita (not real name). She lent the self-help book to Rita and, after reading it, the pair decided to suggest the idea to their husbands.

She told the Daily Express:

I’d always been loyal to Robert, and he was the only person I’d ever slept with. However, secretly I wondered what it would be like with another man.

Robert was initially reluctant when he heard the idea, but Rita’s husband, Terry (not his real name), was keen to try it out.

Rita and Terry had two daughters within the same age group as Kay and Robert’s children, so the couple decided to plan a two-week caravanning holiday with both families to give them an avenue to ‘swing’.

During the first week, Robert and Rita had a day away together while Kay and Terry looked after the kids. In the second week, it would be Kay and Terry’s turn for some fun. However, the couples found they couldn’t even wait that long to give swinging a go.

While Rita and Robert had checked in to a fancy hotel, Terry and Kay stayed at home looking after the kids. Terry and Kay ended up having sex.

Kay said:

It started with a passionate kiss and before I knew it, we were in bed. Afterwards, I felt high and giddy, as though I’d taken drugs.

The caravan holiday came and both couples swapped again for another night of passion. But, after they got home, things changed. Rita and Robert announced that they were moving in together and they were taking all four kids with them.

Kay says she was stunned by the decision, and with nowhere to go and too embarrassed to tell her parents, ended up moving in with Terry.

It was eventually agreed that Kay’s daughter Rachel and Terry’s youngest daughter will move in with Kay and Terry, while Kay’s son and Terry’s older daughter will stay with Rita and Robert.

But while the sex was exciting with Terry, Kay said she desperately missed her life with Robert.

Kay discovered Terry was in debt. He was also possessive and they ended up having furious arguments.

The two families became the subject of gossip in their local area. A year after the initial swap, Robert and Rita moved away to the north-west of England while Kay and Terry stayed on the south coast, trying their best to make things work.

But, after 7 years of trying, Kay and Terry admitted defeat and split up.

Kay focused on rebuilding her life with her daughter Rachel. Kay didn’t have much contact with her son and Rachel didn’t speak to her father or her brother much. This left the family completely split down the middle.

Kay says:

Now, at 78 years old, I still think about the wife swap and all the hurt it caused. Although I didn’t love Robert, we had created a stable home for our children to grow up in.

But the wife swap split Rachel and her brother apart, and ruined Rachel’s relationship with her father.

I can’t believe I risked the safety of our marriage for a single night of passion.

Kay has written a book based on her experiences titled The Husbands Next Door.

