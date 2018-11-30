My Story As A Former Motor Park Tout Should Be A Source Of Inspiration To All – Gov. Ortom

Share this post:









While reacting after being endorsed for a second term by members of Benue Tricyclists Association (BETA), in Makurdi, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, said his life story as a motor park tout (agbero), taxi and truck driver should be a source of inspiration to all less-privileged

According to Vanguard, Gov. Ortom who disclosed that his story should make the downtrodden persons across the world aspire to greatness and become positive influence on their societies, said all the less-privileged persons needed as foundation for greatness was education and moral uprightness.

He said: “I am always very happy when people recall my life story; my days as a garage boy, agbero, and driver. It clearly shows that despite life challenges, you can work hard with the fear of God and aspire to be anything in life.

“Don’t take to drunkenness and drug abuse and forget that you owe yourself and the society a responsibility. For those who have dropped out of school, pick up your life again like I did, go back to the conventional school or distant learning. You are potential leaders of this country.”

Earlier, Chairman of BETA, Bernard Orban, said: “We are in Government House to endorse you for second term, because you are one of us.

“People call us agbero and say we are useless people, but an agbero has become a governor and we must support him, because we know him as a good man who has defended our people from herdsmen attacks and killings.”

