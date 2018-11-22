Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> #MyTransitionhour: Jonathan raises alarm over fake version of book

#MyTransitionhour: Jonathan raises alarm over fake version of book

3 hours ago
My Transition Hours
Share this post:

Agency Report

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has raised the alarm over a fake online version of his book, “My Transition Hours’’ which he launched to mark his 61st birthday on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Thursday, Jonathan said: “ We have just been informed that a fake document contrived by mischief makers is being passed on as the e-version and hard copy of the just launched ‘#MyTransitionHours’’’.

“ Also, note that the e-copy of #MyTransitionHours ’is not being marketed, as such, the fake online version could only have been created by those out to deceive the unsuspecting public.

“ We advise the general public to ignore such publication as the chapters and contents are not the same as the book publicly presented two days ago in Abuja. #MyTransitionHours,’’ Jonathan further tweeted.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

You May Also Like:


Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh