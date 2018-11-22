MyTransitionhour: Jonathan raises alarm over fake version of book

Share this post:









Agency Report

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has raised the alarm over a fake online version of his book, “My Transition Hours’’ which he launched to mark his 61st birthday on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Thursday, Jonathan said: “ We have just been informed that a fake document contrived by mischief makers is being passed on as the e-version and hard copy of the just launched ‘#MyTransitionHours’’’.

“ Also, note that the e-copy of #MyTransitionHours ’is not being marketed, as such, the fake online version could only have been created by those out to deceive the unsuspecting public.

“ We advise the general public to ignore such publication as the chapters and contents are not the same as the book publicly presented two days ago in Abuja. #MyTransitionHours,’’ Jonathan further tweeted.

