NASS invasion: I thought masked DSS operatives were snipers – Hon. Boma

Honourable Boma Goodhead who confronted the men of the Department of State Service DSS during last Teusday’s invasion of the national assembly said she confronted the masked men thinking they were sniers there for a purpose.

Speaking to journalists recently, Hon. Boma said it was absurd for such personnel to bar any one from entering into their offices without any reason.

“When I saw what was going on, I just felt that it was very, very undemocratic and provocative. The reason being that you can’t come into somebody’s house or office and say you will not allow the person to enter his house or where he or she works, especially when I saw them, wearing masks.

“Most times when people go with masks, it’s either they are snipers or they are people who are just there for a purpose and would not want their identities to be known. That suspicion was what made me to react the way I did. So, this was a reaction of the anger within. I say enough is enough because we can’t continue in this manner,” she said.

