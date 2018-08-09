National Assembly invasion had been planned for months – Saraki

Senate President Dr. Bukola Saraki has alleged that Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly by personnel of the Department for State Service DSS was a hatched plan which had been ongoing for months.

Saraki while addressing a world press conference in Abuja on Wednesday said it was regrettable that such an atrocity was not prevented.

“This is an incident concerning which we have it on good authority that it has been in the planning for months, and yet it was allowed to happen. How is it that such an atrocity was not prevented?

“How is it that the masterminds were not deterred? Very serious questions remain that can only be answered by a full investigation. We call for an investigation, and we demand that all perpetrators are brought to book.

“We owe it to ourselves to ensure that such a situation never occurs again. Many agencies have abused their powers and acted outside the ambit of the law. Where abuses occur, similar actions must be taken immediately and full investigation instituted,’ he said.

According to him, the siege was also an act of cowardice by those seeking to carry out an illegal impeachment of the leadership of the Senate in flagrant disregard of the law.

“I have to say that this is not about me, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, as an individual. It is not about Ike Ekweremadu, nor is it about Yakubu Dogara. I am speaking for my colleagues when I say that this is about the soul of Nigeria, what we represent as a country and our standing in the comity of nations.

“This is a country where so much is expected of us. So many rungs of the ladder that we are supposed to have ascended as a nation; instead we are wallowing in impunity and illegal show of force, all of which retard our progress,’ he said.

