The National Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu has expressed confidence that the National Assembly may reconvene next week to consider INEC proposed budget for the 2019 elections.

Yakubu disclosed this in a chat with journalists after meeting with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, in the Senate building in Abuja, on Wednesday.

“The most important thing to say is INEC was invited to meet with the National Assembly leadership on how the proposed budget for the 2019 elections can be speedily considered and appropriated by the National Assembly,” he told newsmen.

“We have been assured of speedy passage of the budget perhaps as early as next week, N242bn is the total amount proposed.

“We are now more energised, more reassured that our plans for the 2019 general elections are absolutely in progress. We have from today exactly 191 days to the opening of polling units by 8 am on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

“There are activities we have to undertake for a minimum of six months to the Election Day and six months to Election Day kick-start from the 15th of August. It means we have eight days to the commencement of these activities.

“We are confident that all the grey areas will be ironed out and as far as INEC is concerned, our own component of the cost of 2019 elections will be speedily appropriated by the National Assembly,” he added.

