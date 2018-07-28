NBC fines Ray Power FM over unprofessional broadcast

The Nigeria Broadcasting Corporation NBC has fined Ray Power FM (DAAR Communications) over what it described as “sensational and heated expression of opinion by its anchors.”

Mrs Maimuna Jimada NBC Head of Public Affairs in a statement in Abuja on Saturday said the anchors of a programme ‘Political Platform’ went on to make unproven and inciting allegations which contravenes the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code: (1) Section 1.9.3

“The Political Platform episode on July 24, was marked by sensational and heated expression of opinion by its anchors, who went on to make unproven and inciting allegations.

“For avoidance of doubt, the Director-General drew the attention of DAAR Communications to the following provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code: (1) Section 1.9.3:

“A presenter/anchor shall not express his or her personal opinion in a programme.

“Also Section 5.2.7: ‘A broadcaster shall, in using political material for news, avoid taking inflammatory and divisive matter in its provocative form and Section 5.2.5 stated that political broadcasts shall be in decent language,” she said.

The radio station is expected to pay the sum of N500,000.

