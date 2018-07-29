Ndigbo: We don’t need the presidency in 2023, we want Nigeria to be restructured

In what appears to be a sharp reversal of an already concluded political agreement, Nigerians of Igbo extraction say they are no longer interested in the presidency in 2023 as earlier agreed, but a restructured country where there’ll be devolution of power would be more palatable.

The Igbo elders who met under the umbrella of Igbo Leaders of Thought (ILT) on Saturday in Enugu also called on the Federal Government to remove the ban placed on the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB.

Deputy National President of ILT, Professor Chinweite Ejike who addressed journalists said with restructuring, there will be less tension over leadership and people will no longer be bothered about where the leader is coming from or who the leader is.

“What is the need asking for power in a disintegrated and disunited country being foisted on us by the day with the present system? What we are asking for and interested in is the restructuring of the country to usher in true federalism.

“The way the country is structured, it is bound to continue to witness more frictions if it is not restructured. We need to restructure to attend true federalism and a good governance system based on rule of law,’ he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook