NECO Brings Forward Dates For Nov/Dec SSCE To November 19

The National Examinations Council (NECO), has brought forward the commencement date of the November/ December, 2018 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE) to Nov.19.

Abubakar Gana, the Acting Registrar of NECO, in a statement issued on Wednesday, spoke about the change in the examination time-table.

Gana asked all the candidates sitting for the examination to download the new examination time table on NECO’s website: www.mynecoexams.com.

“Please note that this information supersedes the earlier media publication on the commencement date for the examination.’’

The acting registrar expressed regrets over the inconveniences the change of date would cause the candidates.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)