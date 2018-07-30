Nigeria has witnessed so much losses, bloodshed and apprehension, Anenih says as he cancel birthday celebration

A former Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mr. Tony Anenih says he was cancelling his birthday celebration which was scheduled to host on August 4 due to the sad situation in the country.

He disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday.

According to him, leaving to the age of 85 was worth celebrating but he choose not to celebrate it because of the unfortunate recent losses that befell his family, his state health and the sad state of the nation.

He thanked the Federal government and well meaning Nigeria for working to restore peace in the country.

“There is no doubt that attaining a milestone of 85 years on earth is a privilege enjoyed by a few; and, it is, therefore, an occasion worth celebrating with loved ones and friends,” Mr Anenih said.

“On reflections, however, whilst I remain grateful to God for His unfailing love and sustenance that have kept me all through the years,

“I am, sadly, unable to fulfill this earnest desire to celebrate the milestone because of the unfortunate recent losses that befell my family in quick succession, the condition of my health and the sad state of the nation that has witnessed so much losses, bloodshed and apprehension.

“Nonetheless, I sincerely appreciate the effort being made by government and some influential Nigerians to restore peace

“I believe that with prayers and faith in God, there is hope for restoration of peace and good neighbourliness in Nigeria soon and in the years ahead.” he added.

