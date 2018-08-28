Nigeria is the home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world — Theresa May

The United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister, Theresa May says that Nigeria is the home to “very poor people” in the world more Than any other nation in the world.

The UK Prime minister is on a visit to some African country.

Speaking in in Cape Town, South Africa on Tuesday, May said Africa is home to a majority of the world’s fragile states, and a quarter of the world’s displaced people.

She added that Africa has the highest rate of poor people in the world, pointing out that 87 million Nigerians were living below the poverty line of $1 and 90 cents per day.

“Much of Nigeria is thriving, with many individuals enjoying the fruits of a resurgent economy, yet 87 million Nigerians live below $1 and 90 cents a day, making it home to more very poor people than any other nation in the world,” She said

The prime minister said she wants the UK to become the biggest G-7 investor in Africa by 2022, building around shared prosperity and shared security.

“I am unashamed about the need to ensure that our aid program works for the UK,” May said, adding that a healthy African economy is good news for the UK.

“Today I am committing that our development spending will not only combat extreme poverty, but at the same time tackle global challenges and support our own national interest.”

“It is in the world’s interest to see that those jobs are created, to tackle the causes and symptoms of extremism and instability, to deal with migration flows and to encourage clean growth,” She said

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)