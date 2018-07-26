Nigeria to establish ICT Park, National ICT Bank – Minister

Nigeria’s Minister of Communications Adebayo Shittu says Nigeria is conceiving setting up a National ICT Park and Exhibition Centre in the Federal Capital Territory and other parts of the country.

The minister made the disclosure yesterday in Lagos at the opening ceremony of 2018 Information Communications Technology and Telecommunications, ICTEL, exhibition of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, LCCI.

“We have accepted that Nigeria must take leadership role in Africa’s ICT ecosystem. Therefore, we are amenable to Public-Private Partnership, PPP, relationships to drive projects in 2018 and beyond,” he said.

To this end he said the ministry was also proposing the establishment of a National ICT Bank and full implementation of National Broadband plan, ICT Roadmap 2017-2020 and the implementation of the e-Government Masterplan.

