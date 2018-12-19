Nigeria Unemployment figure Rises From 17.6m To 20.9m, 3,300,000 In Just Nine Months

Share this post:









Data made available by the National Bureau of Statistics have shown that the number of unemployed Nigerians has risen to 20.9 million from 17.6 million, i.e 3,300,000 unemployed in 9 months

The report, which was released on Wednesday, contained the employment trends from Q4 2017 to Q3 2018.

“Working age population up from 111.1m in Q3 2017 to 115.4m in Q3 2018. Labour force up from 85.08m in Q3 2017 to 90.47m in Q3 2018. Total Employed persons(Full+Partime)up from 69.09m in Q3 2017 to 69.54m in Q3 2018,” a tweet by Yemi Kale, statistician general of the federation read.

