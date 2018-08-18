Nigeria will go extinct if not restructured – Ohaneze Ndigbo

Igbo pan-cultural group Ohaneze Ndigbo has warned that if the country is not restructured, it might cease to exist.

The group made the disclosure on Saturday through the Coordinator of Ohaneze Youth Wing in the South South, Chief Arthur Ugwa, while paying a visit to the Ijaw Youth Council.

According to Ugwa, restructuring is the only thing that will save the nation from going into extinction, as different regions must be able to manage their resources for accelerated development.

“Our leaders have been crying for restructuring over the years. It’s incumbent on the leadership of this country to consider this option for a united Nigeria,” he said.

