Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> #Nigeriadecides: Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Join Other Countries To Pray For Nigeria

#Nigeriadecides: Archbishop Of Canterbury, Justin Welby, Join Other Countries To Pray For Nigeria

5 hours ago
Share this post:

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby has assured Nigerians of prayers from other countries of the world towards a peaceful and fair election. ‏

Via his verified Twitter account, he wrote, “around the world, we are praying with great hope for peaceful and fair elections in Nigeria, which build on the successful voting and calm transition in 2015. May God bless you in His power and may He bless this wonderful nation. #NigeriaDecides2019.”

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2019 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh