Nigerian Ambassador To Cote D’Ivoire, dies

1 hour ago
The Nigerian Ambassador to Cote d’Ivoire, Ibrahim Isah, is dead after a protracted illness.

Isah passed on Tuesday in Abidjan. The late Isah, from Niger State, joined the Nigerian Foreign Service in 1983.’ He served at the Nigerian High Commission in Sierra Leone, Consulate-General in New York, Jeddah and at the Embassy in China.

He was the Chargé d’Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Ankara, Turkey until his appointment as Ambassador Extraordinary/Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Cote d’Ivoire in 2018.

