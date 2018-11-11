Nigerian Army Refutes Allegation Of Shooting Unarmed Civilians In Ibadan

The Nigerian Army on Sunday refuted reports alleging that officers of the Nigerian Army shot at unarmed civilians in Iwo Road, Ibadan metropolis.

According to a statement by the Nigerian Army and made available to NGHUBS, the Nigerian army described the report as untrue, noting that its a blackmail designed to taint the image of the military.

Contrary to the tweet accusing the Nigerian Army of shooting civilians the Nigerian Army said an Air force official was rather the person attacked by Micra Taxi driver.

The statement read

The attention of 2 Division Nigerian Army has been drawn to an online publication by twitter. com/Gokentetsu/status platforms alleging that soldiers in Ibadan harassed and shot at motorists for about 4 hours on 9 November 2018 at Iwo Road general area, within Ibadan Metropolis.

The report is false, misleading and an attempt to blackmail the Nigerian Army. It is imperative to state that soldiers of the Nigerian Army are well trained and guided by ethics of military profession. Personnel of the Nigerian Army cannot therefore behave in the manner described by the reporter in the above mentioned platform.

The general public is please requested to note that the woodland camouflage uniform is not only used by the Nigerian Army but by other services of the armed forces. It should be noted that at about 1:40pm (1340hours) on 9 November 2018, a fracas ensued between personnel of the Nigerian Airforce dressed in woodland camouflage uniform and a member of the National Union Road Transport Workers ( Micra Taxi Driver ) at Iwo Road, Ibadan. It was alleged that a Micra Taxi Driver and unarmed Airman, who was an escort to an Airforce Bus conveying pupils of the Nigerian Airforce Primary School, Ibadan were engaged in an argument following a minor accident.

Unfortunately, other Micra Taxi drivers supported their colleague and joined hands to molest the unarmed Airforce escort, the driver of the bus and the pupils. Consequently, the unarmed escort sent words to Headquarters Nigerian Airforce Detachment, Ibadan who mobilized her personnel to the scene to calm the situation.

Four Micra Taxi drivers suspected to have taken part in fueling the crisis were arrested by the personnel of Nigerian Airforce Detachment, Ibadan. The arrested Micra Taxi drivers are presently in custody of the Nigerian Airforce Detachment, Ibadan for preliminary investigation.

The general public is therefore advised to please disregard the online publication as it is misleading, baseless, frivolous and a mere attempt to blackmail the Nigerian Army. The Nigerian Army remains a professional force conscious of its responsibilities to the Nigerian people.

HASSAN MOHAMMED

COLONEL

DEPUTY DIRECTOR ARMY PUBLIC RELATIONS

2 DIVISION NIGERIAN ARMY

