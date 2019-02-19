Nigerian Army Say They Will Obey Buhari’s Death Threat command Against Ballot Box Snatchers

Share this post:









The Army in its reaction has vowed to obey President Buhari’s order on ballot box snatchers.

Army spokesperson Sagir Musa said: “If Commander-in-Chief has given an order to the Nigerian Army to that effect, be rest assured that order will be totally and effectively obeyed without any ifs or buts.”

President Buhari on February 18, said he has given marching orders to the military to deal ruthlessly with those attempting to disrupt the poll

Though the president’s order has raised concern among the masses who believed this is a call for jungle justice.

The Nigerian Army on Monday, February 18, said it will obey President Muhammadu Buhari’s controversial order to deal ruthlessly with anyone attempting to snatch election ballot boxes and disrupt the 2019 poll.

President Buhari’s order caused a stir among the masses Monday evening with several accusing the president of encouraging extrajudicial killings by the Army.

Speaking on Monday, February 18, at a crucial meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the president stated that anyone who engages in the act will not live to commit another crime.

Meanwhile, the national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, explained the details concerning the order to security agencies issued on Monday, February 18 by President Buhari.

Tinubu spoke after the national caucus of the meeting of the APC in Abuja where the president gave the instruction that ballot thieves should be ruthlessly dealt with as the country prepares for the postponed general elections.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 34 times, 42 visits today)