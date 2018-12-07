Nigerian Soldiers, Others Had A Terrible Motor Accident In Abia

Share this post:









According to reports, a group of Nigerians soldiers and civilians were involved in a serious accident in Abia State on Thursday.

One of the injured soldiers, Agudu Samuel, a Commander with the Nigerian Army said they are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia.

He wrote:

“Sorry to inform you that i was involved in a very serious accident yesterday with my colleagues & the civilians that were travelling towards Aba from Umuahia.”

