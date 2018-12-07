Nigeria Today

Nigeria News, All Latest And Breaking News Today

News

Home >> News >> Nigerian Soldiers, Others Had A Terrible Motor Accident In Abia

Nigerian Soldiers, Others Had A Terrible Motor Accident In Abia

5 hours ago
Share this post:

According to reports, a group of Nigerians soldiers and civilians were involved in a serious accident in Abia State on Thursday.

One of the injured soldiers, Agudu Samuel, a Commander with the Nigerian Army said they are currently receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Center, Umuahia.

He wrote:

“Sorry to inform you that i was involved in a very serious accident yesterday with my colleagues & the civilians that were travelling towards Aba from Umuahia.”

 

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 13 visits today)

Share this post:

Leave a Reply

avatar

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of

Nigeria Today News Service

Explore Nigeria Today

Find Us

Copyright © 2018 Nigeria Today. Inc. Nigeria Today is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Ad Blocker Detected!

Advertisements fund this website. Please disable your adblocking software or whitelist our website.
Thank You!
Refresh