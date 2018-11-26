”Nigerians Will Vote En-mass For Buhari Without Obasanjo” – Oshiomhole

Share this post:









The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress APC, Adams Oshiomhole, has assured has party members that the APC has nothing to worry about concerning former President Olusegun Obasanjo support for Atiku and the PDP.

Oshiomole said this when he spoke at a grand rally at Sani Abacha Stadium to welcome defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party and the Kwankwasiya Movement to the APC, November 25. He pointed out that without the support of Obasanjo, Nigerians would vote en-masse for President Buhari. He stressed that Nigerians would never again elect people that would loot the Nations’ treasury the way PDP did for 16 years.

”Today, those who through a single telephone would make billions of Naira have regrouped when they ran to Port Harcourt. They have forgotten that what they destroyed in the last 16 years could not be fixed in just three and a half years. Today, our opponents in the PDP are crying even before the elections proper. They wrote a letter of complaint to the United Nations I wonder who will carry the letter for them, forgetting that it was them, who introduced a do or die affair politics during Obasanjo’s tenure. Buhari is highly respected across the globe, so he is bigger than rigging the elections. Never again will this country be governed by opportunists, who have in the last 16 years wasted the nation’s treasury.” he said

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

(Visited 13 times, 16 visits today)