Nigeria’s financial inclusion poor as only 49% have bank accounts – Report

Only about 49% of Nigerians have bank accounts making the financial inclusion efforts of the government slow in its pace.

Reports from the Lagos Business School LBS reveals that one of the many challenges of Financial Service Providers (FSPs) is limited knowledge of customers.

The report titled, ‘Customer Segmentation Framework’ by the Sustainable and Inclusive Digital Financial Services initiative (SIDFS) of the institution delivered by Academic Director and Senior Fellow, LBS, Dr Olayinka David-West said the customer segments presented in the study provide insights into the behavioural and attitudinal traits of the Bottom of the Pyramid (BoP) population, currently estimated at 75 per cent of Nigeria’s population (about 135 million persons).

“As with all the countries, the Nigerian report introduces a novel approach to segmentation that integrates contextual, behavioural, and psychometric variables that is useful in identifying patterns, highlighting nuances and differences between people that may not be clear from their contexts alone,” she said.

