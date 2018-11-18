Nigeria Today

Nnewi-Based Pastor Testifies After Two Snakes Fought In Front Of His Church Following A Hot Prayer Session (Photos)

Nnewi-Based Pastor Testifies After Two Snakes Fought In Front Of His Church Following A Hot Prayer Session (Photos)

2 hours ago
An Nnewi-based clergyman, Evangelist Chibuzo Fredrick, has taken to his Facebook page to praise God after two snakes, believed to be enemies of the people, started fighting in front of his church shortly after a hot prayer session.

Posting photos of the fighting snakes, the clergyman wrote

”After a very hot prayer session this morning, two snakes were found fighting in the front of our church. I declare your enemies shall fight against themselves in Jesus Mighty Name I pray.

