No minimum wage for workers soon – Ngige

Nigerian workers looking forward to a new minimum wage may have to wait a little longer as the Federal Government says the new wage will not come into effect soon.

Minister of Labour Dr. Chris Ngige who made the disclosure yesterday in Anambra state said the inability of the state Governors to submit proposals on the new wage system to that effect was the reason the process would be delayed.

According to Ngige, without a proposal from the governors, there cannot be an agreement on a new wage structure.

“I am the deputy chairman (of the committee); I drive it. We have a timetable and we will finish everything about it this end of August, but it is not attainable anymore because even in the committee we have not all finished dotting all the i’s and agreeing on a figure

“We couldn’t agree on a figure because of two reasons, partly the state governors have not come up with a figure and the state governors are a critical constituent of this discussion. They have six governors in the committee, one from each geo-political zone

“So the Governors Forum has not come up with their figure. They say they are still working on it. That was the last submission they made to us and the federal government team. We are working through the Economic management team,” he said.

He added that the national minimum wage tripartite committee is still at work, and is until it brings out its figures, brings out its recommendations pertaining to the national minimum wage that a Bill can be sent to the National Assembly for processing and be sent to the President for assent.

