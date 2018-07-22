Nobody can Islamize Nigeria – Bishop Akinola

Alleged plans by the government to Islamize Nigeria will b a far fetched dream so says Bishop Taiwo Akinola, of the Rhema Christian Church.

The Bishop while speaking over the weekend at a Christian conference said no matter the pessimism anybody can nurse, there could only be a better Nigeria where all religions would live together in peace and harmony.

According to the Bishop, it is also high time the younger generation of Nigerians were given a chance to be actively involved in governance as they are better exposed.

“This is my conviction, Jesus said I will build my church and the gates of hell shall not prevail against it. So my position on that is that

even if it’s, at the last minute, heaven will sound and rescue its people because Jesus said the gates of hell SHALL NOT.

“So no matter the pessimism anybody can nurse, the devil cannot win. So nobody can islamise this country. There can only be a better tomorrow for Nigeria. That’s part of the game plan of our shouting and involvement, it’s to sensitize everybody that nobody can Islamize Nigeria,” he stated.

“The younger people are better than us in exposure and the rest. I think that it can go a long way if it is properly articulated but I also must remember that the President said the people should not contest against him in 2019,” he said.

