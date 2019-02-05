700 delegates to attend NLC conference in Abuja

Share this post:









Agency Report

More than 700 statutory delegates and observers are expected to take part in the two-day National Delegates Conference of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC).

Peter Ozo-Eson, general secretary of NLC, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, that the conference would deliberate on national issues and unity in the labour movement.

The theme of the conference is, “Towards a Decade of Activism for the Promotion of Labour Unity and National Rebirth and Development.’

Mr Ozo-Eson said that the constitution provides how the delegates would be selected.

“We are expecting 700 delegates for today’s (February 5) program from industrial unions in the country.

“The constitution provides how delegates are allocated. Three delegates are allocated to each industrial union on the basis of equality and one additional delegate is then allocated to every N5 million check-off dues.

“Based on that contribution, we have just about 700 delegates. But beyond the delegates, unions are also free to bring in observers. Because this is a key event and most unions want to have many of their members to be part of it.

“In addition, we have guests that are invited from within and outside the country. About 1,500 people will be present at the opening ceremony,’’ he said.

Mr Ozo-Eson was optimistic that after the conference the NLC and the labour movement would be able to play active roles in promoting the ideals and goals specified in the theme of the conference.

NAN also reports that the tenure of the current leadership led by Ayuba Wabba, elected in 2015, expires this month.

The two-day conference, according to an inside source, is expected to affirm the current leadership of the union led by Wabba for a second term.

(NAN)

